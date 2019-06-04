New York Mets

NewsOK
44083893_thumbnail

Bochy gets 1,000th win with Giants, SF tops Mets 9-3 in 10

by: https://www.facebook.com/APNews News OK 6m

JUN 4, 2019 - NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Bochy joined John McGraw as the only Giants managers to win 1,000 regular-season games when San Francisco beat the New York Mets 9-3 Tuesday night behind Stephen...

Tweets