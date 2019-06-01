New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Callaway’s Mistake Was Gsellman, Not Lugo

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

In the rematch of the 2016 NLDS between Noah Syndergaard and Madison Bumgarner, the key difference tonight seemed to be the Mets weren’t starting James Loney and Rene Rivera. It seemed that w…

Tweets