Darling back in Mets booth, humbled by support
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m
Sidelined since April due to treatments for thyroid cancer, Ron Darling returned to the Mets broadcast booth on Tuesday night. Darling said the support he has received since his diagnosis has been humbling.
