New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway takes blame for pulling Noah Syndergaard from start

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 38s

Manager Mickey Callaway took responsibility for pulling Noah Syndergaard from his start prematurely on Tuesday night in the New York Mets' 9-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants in extra innings. Syndergaard was pulled from his start with two outs and...

Tweets