New York Mets

Newsday
44086033_thumbnail

Callaway's 'sorry' won't show up in the standings | Newsday

by: David Lennon @DPLennon Newsday 3m

It’s great that Mickey Callaway said he was sorry to Noah Syndergaard, and the Mets as a group, for hastily taking him out of a game that rapidly spiraled out of control after his departure in Tuesday

Tweets