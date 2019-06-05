New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bumgarner balks on trade talk | Newsday
by: Peter Botte Special to Newsday June 5, 2019 12:37 AM — Newsday 14m
Bruce Bochy already has announced that 2019 will be his final season managing the Giants, but the ace who helped him earn three World Series rings could beat him out the door. Madison Bumgarner is exp
Tweets
-
Welcome back Ron DarlingProspect
-
The Mets are 19-28 in their last 47 overall, 4-17 in their last 21 on the road. They are 5.5 games back of Philly in the NL East. The Nationals (27-33) are now one game back of the Mets (28-32).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MLBStats: .@Pete_Alonso20 is just the 2nd @mets rookie ever with 20+ homers in a season (Strawberry, 1983). Today is June 4th. https://t.co/DZygJER1RbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @tweetjhood: It was my pleasure to call his games. The @mets have a terrific player and person in @otascott. #ItsUIC https://t.co/ak4Jp29a9XTV / Radio Personality
-
-
RT @RichardShafran: @FlavaFraz21 for the love of god swing like the guy in this picture please.Player
- More Mets Tweets