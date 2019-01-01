New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Mauricio, Newton Lead Columbia to Victory

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Minors 38s

Rochester (21-33) 9, Syracuse (29-28) 3 BoxChris Mazza (1-2, 3.00 ERA): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BBLouis Coleman (0-0, 108.00 ERA): 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BBEric Hanhold (2-3, 5

Tweets