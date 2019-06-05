New York Mets

Notes from the Sally
43290168_thumbnail

A Sally wrap up piece for Jarred Kelenic, CF, Mariners

by: John Calvagno Notes from the Sally 2m

Hey guys, I just wanted to post a quick send off piece for Jarred Kelenic, one of the most talented hitters in all of the minors. Jarred Kelenic- Age 19, listed 6'1" 196 lbs, bats and throws left.  He was drafted 6th overall in the 2018 draft by the...

Tweets