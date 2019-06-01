To further back this point, Gsellman’s ERA is over 7.00 on zero days rest. And anyone’s eyes can see him leaving pitches over the middle of the plate all the time lately. Gassed

Steve Gelbs Robert Gsellman has allowed a run in six of his seven last outings. 12 earned runs in 6.2 IP dating back to May 23. Prior to that, he had looked great in eight straight scoreless outings. Gsellman’s usage was far more spread out then. Eight games in 23 days.