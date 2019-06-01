New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Dallas Keuchel ‘wants to go’ to the Yankees - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
Ex-Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel remains a free agent and could land with the New York Yankees.
Tweets
-
ICYMI https://t.co/4hYmzEjf7C Callaway figured out what he did wrong but too late — and it is getting late for him and the #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Poll: Should The Mets Fire Mickey Callaway? https://t.co/JgL72TdQTTBlogger / Podcaster
-
You know what, though? Mickey Callaway has been more honest and human postgame lately. Never would have admitted a mistake at podium like that last year. It doesn’t win games or save a job, but it’s a sign he can evolve anyway.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @vespista313: Got our @The7Line tickets last night for the Reds outing for the whole family! Can’t wait to cheer with the @The7LineArmy here in Ohio!Super Fan
-
To further back this point, Gsellman’s ERA is over 7.00 on zero days rest. And anyone’s eyes can see him leaving pitches over the middle of the plate all the time lately. GassedRobert Gsellman has allowed a run in six of his seven last outings. 12 earned runs in 6.2 IP dating back to May 23. Prior to that, he had looked great in eight straight scoreless outings. Gsellman’s usage was far more spread out then. Eight games in 23 days.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @KFCBarstool: Today on @GottaBelievePod...the greatest crossover event in Mets fan history. @The7Line x Barstool. @MetsFansAnon x @The7LineArmy. @DarrenJMeenan has officially been named the MFA Sgt. At Arms. https://t.co/irTwKDiOcPSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets