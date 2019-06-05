New York Mets

The Mets Police
44094932_thumbnail

The Mets act like Sunglasses will make a difference in your decision to see a baseball game Sunday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Oooooh the first 15,000 people this Sunday get sunglasses. Wow, generic sunglasses.  I imagine they are of the highest quality, durability and have fine fine lenses.  Who wouldn’t want to go to a baseball game to get these fine sunglasses?  I know I...

Tweets