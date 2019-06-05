New York Mets

Gil Must Go: well sock it to me, the 2nd place Mets won again!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

I will never understand Gil Hodges.  Now Jack DiLauro is starting games? And what a game it was as Jack somehow matched Bill Singer for 9 scoreless innings each. The Mets won in the 15th in an excruciating 3 hours and 40 minutes. 25-23 and in second...

