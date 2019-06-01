New York Mets

Mets Merized

Noah Syndergaard Pitches Well Before Mickey Callaway Makes Crucial Mistake

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 47s

In the first game of this series, the Mets lose in an incredibly awful 9-3 loss courtesy of the Mets bullpen. The good news is, Noah Syndergaard threw a few great innings before the Giants blew th

Tweets