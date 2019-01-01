New York Mets

Mets' Mickey Callaway Regrets Pulling Noah Syndergaard from Game vs. Giants

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 2m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway made the decision to pull Noah Syndergaard in the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants when the Mets were leading 3-2, with a runner on first and two outs...

