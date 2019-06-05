New York Mets

Newsday
44098061_thumbnail

'69 Mets book, 'They Said It Couldn't Be Done,' hits close to home for author Wayne Coffey | Newsday

by: Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch June 5, 2019 1:02 PM Newsday 6m

The idea for the book was planted – literally – in a backyard in Huntington, shortly after the author had removed a small patch of sod from Shea Stadium as a keepsake. “I started my research on Oct. 1

Tweets