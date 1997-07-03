New York Mets

Mets Minors
44098846_thumbnail

Mets 2019 Draft: Picks 11-15

by: Teddy Klein Mets Minors 10m

 Round 11, Pick 328Jordan Martinson, Dallas Baptist UniversityPosition: LHPDate of Birth: 3/7/1997Height/Weight: 6'0", 192 lbsYet his name likely won’t be called befor

Tweets