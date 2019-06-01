New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB News: Cubs “Pushing Hard” To Sign Craig Kimbrel

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Chicago Cubs are "pushing hard" to sign reliever Craig Kimbrel.Kimbrel, 31, is no longer tied to draft pick compensation as of Monday at 12:01 a

Tweets