New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2019 Draft: Picks 16-20, More College
by: Teddy Klein — Mets Minors 4m
Round 16, Pick 478Nic Gaddis, Jacksonville State, AL, SrPosition: 3BDate of Birth: 10/12/1996Height/Weight: 5'11", 171 LBSCatcher that was announced as a 3rd Baseman.Statis
Tweets
-
Official: #Mets activate Robinson Canó from the IL - a roster move to accommodate Canó is forthcoming.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It seems when they’re missing the minimum or close to the minimum days, the Mets are avoiding rehab assignments.@michaelgbaron Is it normal for these guys to come back without a minor league assignment? I know for some of them it’s only be a week or two but still, can’t imagine they can be very sharp sitting around.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight's #Mets Lineup: #LGM McNeil LF Alonso 1B Cano 2B Conforto RF Ramos C Frazier 3B Rosario SS Gomez CF Vargas SP (1-3, 4.46 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
-
With the 748th pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft the New York Mets select RHP Joseph Charles from TNXL Academy (FL). He was ranked #181 in MLB’s top 200 draft prospects. Up to 97 MPH. Committed to North CarolinaMinors
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: #Mets lineup for Game 2 vs. Giants behind new ace Jason Vargas ... Robinson Cano returns ... McNeil back in left field: LF McNeil 1B Alonso 2B Cano RF Conforto C Ramos 3B Frazier SS Rosario CF Gomez P VargasNewspaper / Magazine
-
Another high upside HS pitcher with a commitment to UNC.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets