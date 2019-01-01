New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano returns from injured list, to bat 3rd
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
Robinson Canó, who has been out with a left quad strain, is in the Mets' lineup against the Giants on Wednesday, starting at second and batting third. No corresponding roster move has been announced. At the time Cano went on the injured list, he was...
