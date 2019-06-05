New York Mets

The Mets Police
44103174_thumbnail

T Shirt Guy mentions Mets Police on popular podcast! You should listen!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26s

Long time readers know I will sell out in a heartbeat.  The whole point of the blog is because I want to make money sitting my pool and occasionally rambling about the Mets. Sidebar – hey Jeff…just write the check, I can turn this into Pravda...

Tweets