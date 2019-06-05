New York Mets

…as well as pay your respects to America’s fallen soldiers than with this 2019 Armed Forces Camo Prestige tri-blend T-shirt via @fanatics

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 51s

Nick Francona continues to bring well deserved heat to everyone in MLB making money off fallen soldiers.   It is 4:43pm on June 5th and that copy is at this link. In response to criticism, @MLB changes the product name but still keeps the worst part...

