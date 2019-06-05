New York Mets
Mets' Canó says he'll be cautious with quad coming off IL
by: @usatoday — USA Today 5m
The New York Mets have activated All-Star second baseman Robinson Canó from the injured list
Tweets
-
Sort of quiet here tonight. That’s the second time I heard Jason Vargas yell “F*ck!” on the mound after not getting a call. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Vargas with a 1-2-3 3rd inning #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jay Bruce is 15-for-34 with 5 HR and 9 RBI in his last 10 games He is as streaky as they come. He had one like that with the 2017 Mets - .450 BA, 18 hits, 9 XBH, 5 HR in a 10-game run in June He gets you to want him to be coming up to the plate, both for good and for badBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are bad because the owner’s son, who knows nothing about baseball and has no discernible skills or smarts of any kind, fancies himself the GM.When it comes to Mickey Callaway and the Mets, remember: Firing the manager would not change the fact that many key players have underperformed and the offseason, as conducted by Jeff Wilpon and Brodie Van Wagenen, looks bad right now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets doing poorly but Jason Vargas and Jay Bruce doing well is a kind of personal hell I don’t know how to cope with.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @battersbox_WRHU: Tune in to the Batter’s Box on 88.7 FM @wrhuradio? as @KennyConrade & @Jesse_Lindell talk the MLB’s biggest May storylines, Yankees, & Mets with @KenDavidoff, @ByKristieAckert, & @DPLennon. 8pm-9:30pm⏰ https://t.co/pXTtmbe9ly? WRHU app? WRHU Sports on FBBeat Writer / Columnist
