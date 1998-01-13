New York Mets

Mets Minors
44106402_thumbnail

Mets 2019 Draft: Picks 26-30

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 44s

Round 26, Pick 778Mitchell Senger, Stetson UniversityPosition: LHPDate of Birth: 1/13/1998Height/Weight: 6'7", 240 lbs.Statistics:  19.0 IP, 14.68 ERA, 25 K, 30 BBhttps:

Tweets