New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
44107616_thumbnail

Staub's charitable legacy lives on at Citi Field

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- Former Mets first baseman and current broadcaster Keith Hernandez is working to keep Rusty Staub’s memory alive by working with the New York Police and Fire Widow’s and Children’s Benefit Fund Foundation, Inc., which Staub founded in 1985.

Tweets