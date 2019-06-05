Jay Bruce is 15-for-34 with 5 HR and 9 RBI in his last 10 games He is as streaky as they come. He had one like that with the 2017 Mets - .450 BA, 18 hits, 9 XBH, 5 HR in a 10-game run in June He gets you to want him to be coming up to the plate, both for good and for bad

Beat Writer / Columnist