New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Craig Kimbrel agrees to deal with Cubs: report - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 2m
Free agent closer Craig Kimbrel has agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs pending a physical, according to The Athletic.
Tweets
-
This has been some rollercoaster ride...Robinson Cano re-aggravates left quad injury in first game back from injured list: https://t.co/9hD2WpE3l8 | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/YSP2yx5IsgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I honestly thought Cano was going to be decent this year, but the Mets should probably stop trading for aging second basemen.Cano leaves game with left quad issue https://t.co/FiykAZq6CcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jas0n V0rg0sBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano re-aggravates left quad injury in first game back from injured list: https://t.co/9hD2WpE3l8 | @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
-
Adeiny Hechavarria: 4 HR with the Mets He ties (among others) Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire Johan Santana no-hitter star Mike Baxter 1969 World Series slugger Al Weis and Alvaro Espinoza, who hit a HR in a game I "broadcast" from Shea's upper deck in Mets historyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He's only making $3 million to boot.Adeiny Hechavarria has more homers and the same number of RBIs as Robinson Cano. He's come to the plate 118 fewer times.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets