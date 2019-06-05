New York Mets

New York Post
Grimacing Robinson Cano exits to boos in Mets return

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 7m

Robinson Cano’s return to the field was short-lived. Activated from the injured list for Wednesday night’s game against the Giants, the Mets second baseman went 0-for-2 with an RBI, but was

