New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB News: Craig Kimbrel, Cubs Agree To Multi-Year Deal

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 6m

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, pitcher Craig Kimbrel has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chicago Cubs, pending a physical. He also reports that it will be a multi-year deal.Buster O

Tweets