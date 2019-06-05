New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Big night for #Team Vargas – MetsPolice was right again.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
It’s been 11 years now gang. Maybe it’s time to start admitting – ya know, I know Mets Police says some things that seem crazy but he’s always right in the end. He was right about Murphtober, he was right about the Next Seaver and hell he was...
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVacc: Every now and again it’s good to remember that even guys who scuffle in the big leagues are the very best of the very best. Good for Jason Vargas, who’s pitched splendidly for a month now. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
“Put it in the books!” Listen as @wcbs880’s Howie Rose calls the final out of Jason Vargas’ complete-game shutout. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @John97Jackson: The Mets offense was solid, but the story in this game is 36-year-old Jason Vargas. The southpaw had his longest outing since June 2, 2017 and his best start in a Mets uniform, as he tossed a complete game shutout. My recap of the Mets' 7-0 victory over the Giants: https://t.co/42PFCq34CRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Most shutouts, Major League pitchers since 2011: 1. Clayton Kershaw, 14 2-t. Jason Vargas, 8 2-t. Adam Wainwright, 8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas says it felt good to meet his catcher on the mound following a complete-game effort. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets