New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Joke: Vargas Complete Game Win And Hechavarria Homer Happened In Same Game
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 8m
One thing Jason Vargas has done well this year is pitch well against bad offensive teams. When he’s faced those teams, he’s actually lasted five innings. The Giants are a bottom three o…
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVacc: Every now and again it’s good to remember that even guys who scuffle in the big leagues are the very best of the very best. Good for Jason Vargas, who’s pitched splendidly for a month now. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
“Put it in the books!” Listen as @wcbs880’s Howie Rose calls the final out of Jason Vargas’ complete-game shutout. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @John97Jackson: The Mets offense was solid, but the story in this game is 36-year-old Jason Vargas. The southpaw had his longest outing since June 2, 2017 and his best start in a Mets uniform, as he tossed a complete game shutout. My recap of the Mets' 7-0 victory over the Giants: https://t.co/42PFCq34CRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Most shutouts, Major League pitchers since 2011: 1. Clayton Kershaw, 14 2-t. Jason Vargas, 8 2-t. Adam Wainwright, 8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas says it felt good to meet his catcher on the mound following a complete-game effort. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets