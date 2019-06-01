New York Mets

Game Recap: Mets Beat Giants 7-0 Behind Jason Vargas’ Shutout

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 26s

The New York Mets (29-32) shutout the San Francisco Giants (25-35) 7-0 on Wednesday night at Citi Field. (Box Score)PitchingJason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) got the nod in this one, looking to bui

