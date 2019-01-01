New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets 2019 Draft: Picks 36-40, That’s A Wrap!

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 2m

Round 36, Pick 1,078Tucker Flint, Bishop Hendricken School (Rhode Island)Position: RFDOB: April 5, 2001Height/Weight: 6'1" 200lbsFlint won the 2018-2019 Rhode Island Gatorad

Tweets