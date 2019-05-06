New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gut Reaction: Mets 7, Giants 0 (6/5/19)
by: Brendan Vachris — Mets 360 1m
Well Mickey Callaway looked like a genius in this one. Starting Jason Vargas was all that was needed to seal this victory and to even the series at one game apiece. Vargas pitched a gem going for t…
Tweets
-
RT @MikeVacc: Every now and again it’s good to remember that even guys who scuffle in the big leagues are the very best of the very best. Good for Jason Vargas, who’s pitched splendidly for a month now. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
“Put it in the books!” Listen as @wcbs880’s Howie Rose calls the final out of Jason Vargas’ complete-game shutout. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! ???Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @John97Jackson: The Mets offense was solid, but the story in this game is 36-year-old Jason Vargas. The southpaw had his longest outing since June 2, 2017 and his best start in a Mets uniform, as he tossed a complete game shutout. My recap of the Mets' 7-0 victory over the Giants: https://t.co/42PFCq34CRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Most shutouts, Major League pitchers since 2011: 1. Clayton Kershaw, 14 2-t. Jason Vargas, 8 2-t. Adam Wainwright, 8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas says it felt good to meet his catcher on the mound following a complete-game effort. #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets