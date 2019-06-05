New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Chris Sale throws another immaculate inning
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 7m
Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning on Wednesday against the Royals, less than a month after throwing one against the Orioles.
Tweets
-
What is Vargas’s ERA since he was visited by that ghost from the Revolutionary War?Blogger / Podcaster
-
That didn't take long https://t.co/uYR9zYB9n8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas was thrilled that he could give the Mets bullpen a breather by going the distance https://t.co/H2AVEfZTd3TV / Radio Network
-
Draft Notes: Leiter, Mets, Allan, Cubs, Rutschman https://t.co/TiAUT9o8GvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Embarrassing https://t.co/brStX17oipBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano on leaving tonight's game: "I talked to the trainers and they said 'If there's tightness, we want to take you out. We don't want anything worse than that and we're going to evaluate tomorrow." https://t.co/IZGBxzGz0rTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets