Cano limps off in return; Callaway says no regrets

by: David Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

Robinson Cano, back for his first game since May 22, left Wednesday night with tightness in his left quadriceps. Mets manager Mickey Callaway defended the team's handling of Cano's injury, saying, "Some things are out of your control."

