New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano limps off in return; Callaway says no regrets
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
Robinson Cano, back for his first game since May 22, left Wednesday night with tightness in his left quadriceps. Mets manager Mickey Callaway defended the team's handling of Cano's injury, saying, "Some things are out of your control."
Tweets
-
What is Vargas’s ERA since he was visited by that ghost from the Revolutionary War?Blogger / Podcaster
-
That didn't take long https://t.co/uYR9zYB9n8Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jason Vargas was thrilled that he could give the Mets bullpen a breather by going the distance https://t.co/H2AVEfZTd3TV / Radio Network
-
Draft Notes: Leiter, Mets, Allan, Cubs, Rutschman https://t.co/TiAUT9o8GvBlogger / Podcaster
-
Embarrassing https://t.co/brStX17oipBlogger / Podcaster
-
Robinson Cano on leaving tonight's game: "I talked to the trainers and they said 'If there's tightness, we want to take you out. We don't want anything worse than that and we're going to evaluate tomorrow." https://t.co/IZGBxzGz0rTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets