Vargy! My Man!
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6m
Vargy! Vargy baby! Where ya goin? Cmon, have a seat. Lemme buy ya a cold one. Barkeep anything my man Vargy wants, its on me. My manworked up quite a sweat out there tonight.
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @Raptors @NBA #NBAFinals @apse_sportmedia #stephcurry #mickeycallaway #vargas @mets @yankees https://t.co/SWhwWC9Eaf https://t.co/likOotgVk9Newspaper / Magazine
Warriors holding out hope Kevin Durant can go in Game 4 https://t.co/oL3ssjoB2GBlogger / Podcaster
Also, per various sports debate show reports, Kevin Durant may or may not sign with Brooklyn, New York, Los Angeles, Golden State, Liverpool, Carlton Essendon or Jason Vargas. NBA free agency should be fun.It's pretty amazing that when it comes playoff time in any sport everyone seems to know how to officiate every sport....Oh , almost forgot that everyone knows how to coach that sport too Good stuffBeat Writer / Columnist
Jason Vargas looked legitimately excellent tonight and I'm not sure what in this world to believe anymore.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @GreggHenglein: Thursday’s @NewsdaySports cover: Complete Surprise Vargas goes distance as Mets shut out Giants @therealarieber @DPLennon @AlbaneseLaura Also: Jays blast Yankees bullpen @eboland11 Raptors take 2-1 series lead over Warriors @GregLogan1 #mets #yankees #NBAFinals2019 https://t.co/m7MqnbEWgSBeat Writer / Columnist
METS AFTER 61 GAMES 2019: 29-32 ***29th-best NYM w/1968, 1976, 1992, 2011*** Best: 1986 (44-17, 5 GA 1988) Worst: 1962 (16-45, 3 GB 1964) 1969: 34-27; 2016: 34-27 1971: 36-25; 1991: 32-29; 2001: 26-35Blogger / Podcaster
