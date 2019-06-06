New York Mets

New York Post
44115243_thumbnail

Robinson Cano may have dodged injury bullet this time

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 9m

Robinson Cano made his return to the field Wednesday night. Now, he’s making his return to the bench. Activated from the injured list for the Mets’ 7-0 win over the Giants, Cano went 0-for-2

Tweets