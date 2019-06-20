New York Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 10.298 - RF Scott Ota - The University of Illinois at Chicago
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
With the 298th pick (10 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior outfielder Scott Ota out of the University of I...
Mets Police Morning Laziness: V is for Vargas! https://t.co/1ipfq7FAQaBlogger / Podcaster
What the heck is wrong with people? https://t.co/tCpywN630xTV / Radio Personality
RT @Josh_Macri: Time to get to work. #BBTN pod w/@Buster_ESPN. @BNightengale, @keithlaw, @SlangsOnSports joining in the fun today https://t.co/WdcLfdv2MmBeat Writer / Columnist
Almost a no-hitter. Then almost a walkoff loss. Eventually, an extra-special extra-inning win. ##LGM35 years ago (6/6/84): #Pirates lose apparent winning run on appeal; #Mets take 2-1 victory on 13th-inning wild pitch. #LetsGoBucs https://t.co/XxBvfyDAGRBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: Mets Minors notable hitters 6/5 AAA Syracuse Danny Espinosa 2-4, HR, 2B AA Binghamton Luis Carpio 3-5, 2 R A+ St. Lucie Blake Tiberi 2-3, HR, 2 RBI Yoel Romero 2-3, RBI, 2 R Carlos Cortes 1-3, HR, SB, BB Rookie DSL Freddy Valdez 2-4, HR, 4 RBI Federico Polanco 3-5, 3B, 2BBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: This might be cool to get signed by @KeithHernande... https://t.co/60pplQGCeqBlogger / Podcaster
