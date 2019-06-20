New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 10.298 - RF Scott Ota - The University of Illinois at Chicago

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7m

With the 298th pick (10 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked senior outfielder Scott Ota out of the University of I...

