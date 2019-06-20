New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 11.328 - LHSP Jordan Martinson - Dallas Baptist

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2m

With the 328th pick (11 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked pitcher Jordan Martinson , a senior from Dallas Bapt...

