New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis’ Increased Aggression at the Plate Isn’t Working
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2m
Through his first month in the orange and blue, J.D. Davis put together solid offensive numbers in limited playing time. Since then, though? His performance hasn't been nearly as productive.Da
Tweets
-
New Post: Top Prospect Andres Gimenez On IL With Apparent Hand Injury https://t.co/U9RV1GwgFB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nyc_sportz: Callaway deciding which reliever to useBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @McFaddenPC: Jeff McNeil isn’t playing today because of a “scheduled day off”Super Fan
-
How Mets is it to overpay in trade for the best reliever in baseball, then use him as a traditional closer rather than in the highest-leverage spots, and then also use him as an excuse for not spending money on Craig Kimbrel. Now THAT'S #lolmets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway hopeful Robinson Cano can come off the bench Thursday. https://t.co/jBsl83X3mP #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
RT @SotoC803: With the MLB Draft completed..... Here is my annual #Mets signing tracker where you can keep up to date on each player's status and the team's remaining bonus pool! https://t.co/bWHX1nfP6p https://t.co/Ix7rNO890HBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets