Andres Gimenez Placed On 7 Day IL With Apparent Hand Injury
Binghamton Rumble Ponies SS Andres Gimenez has been placed on the seven day Injured List retroactive to Monday. Gimenez had been plunked on the wrist by Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Dominic LoBrutt
