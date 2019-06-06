New York Mets
Canó Hurt In Return From IL; Callaway Defends Mets’ Handling
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 6m
Robinson Canó's return to the lineup lasted all of four innings, and the New York Mets are again facing questions about their handling of a star player's injury.
New Post: Top Prospect Andres Gimenez On IL With Apparent Hand Injury https://t.co/U9RV1GwgFB #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @nyc_sportz: Callaway deciding which reliever to useBlogger / Podcaster
RT @McFaddenPC: Jeff McNeil isn’t playing today because of a “scheduled day off”Super Fan
How Mets is it to overpay in trade for the best reliever in baseball, then use him as a traditional closer rather than in the highest-leverage spots, and then also use him as an excuse for not spending money on Craig Kimbrel. Now THAT'S #lolmets.Blogger / Podcaster
Mickey Callaway hopeful Robinson Cano can come off the bench Thursday. https://t.co/jBsl83X3mP #MetsTV / Radio Network
RT @SotoC803: With the MLB Draft completed..... Here is my annual #Mets signing tracker where you can keep up to date on each player's status and the team's remaining bonus pool! https://t.co/bWHX1nfP6p https://t.co/Ix7rNO890HBlogger / Podcaster
