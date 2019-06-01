New York Mets

Mets Merized

Top Prospect Andres Gimenez On IL With Apparent Hand Injury

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5m

Binghamton Rumble Ponies shortstop Andres Gimenez has been placed on the 7-day injured list retroactive to Monday. Gimenez had been plunked on the wrist by Portland Sea Dogs pitcher Dominic LoBrut

