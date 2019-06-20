New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2019 Draft - Mets Pick 13.388 - CF Blaine McIntosh - Sycamore (TN) HS
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 32s
With the 388th pick (13 th round) in the 2019 draft, the New York Mets picked Sycamore (TN) HS CF Blaine McIntosh . cheathamcount...
Tweets
-
Zack Wheeler left a changeup up. Pablo Sandoval didn't miss it. It's 3-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“We got a couple of kids here named Kranepool and Goossen, both are 20 years old. In 10 years Kranepool has a chance to be a star. In 10 years Goossen has a chance to be 30.” ~ Casey Stengel #LGM Mets Great Ed Kranepool is Looking Good and Feeling Good: https://t.co/9HpHCgUhZIBlogger / Podcaster
-
deGrom playing around with a magic wand or somethingSuper Fan
-
"keith is a national treasure." - howieBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy 75th Birthday, Bud Harrelson. Among all-time @Mets, Buddy is 4th in games played (1,322), 3rd in 3B (45) & 7th in hits (1,029). Harrelson was the only man in uniform for both of the #Mets’ WS championships in ‘69 & ‘86. @MetsMerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#TBT- Jason Vargas struck out 10 for us back in July and 8 last night against the Giants... That boy Vargas up to something ?Minors
- More Mets Tweets