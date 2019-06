“We got a couple of kids here named Kranepool and Goossen, both are 20 years old. In 10 years Kranepool has a chance to be a star. In 10 years Goossen has a chance to be 30.” ~ Casey Stengel #LGM Mets Great Ed Kranepool is Looking Good and Feeling Good: https://t.co/9HpHCgUhZI