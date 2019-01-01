New York Mets

Kranepool in high spirits: 'I can pinch-hit'

by: Sarah Langs MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Ed Kranepool was at the Mets’ series finale against the Giants on Thursday afternoon, 30 days after receiving a kidney transplant. “I’m feeling great, and it’s because of the people \[who helped me\]. I’m not the star of the show,”...

