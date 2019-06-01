New York Mets
MLB News: Braves Emerge As Favorites for Dallas Keuchel
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
Now that closer Craig Kimbrel has signed with the Cubs for three years, Dallas Keuchel remains the lone big fish on the free agent market and the Braves have emerged as the favorite according to M
Tweets
Only one #MLB team managed to net two of the top 17 #MLBDraft prospects: the #Mets. And they're among the 7 teams who had the best @MLBDraft hauls, according to @jimcallisMLB: https://t.co/dNYeKAMkgtMinors
I’m not a huge fan of VAR generally but telling linesmen to keep their flag down on even obvious calls seems especially dumb.Blogger / Podcaster
Had a great day at ballpark going to see dad at nursing home now want to tell him how much I love him .Beat Writer / Columnist
Lyin’ Todd Frazier is very excited the Mets won two-thirds of their games against the 25-36 Giants. Sad. https://t.co/De8Q02400ABlogger / Podcaster
I like my new drugs, I am having this delusion that the Mets have won two straight and that the bullpen didn't screw up either game. I need more of this drug pleaseBeat Writer / Columnist
Since 2015, the most base hits with an exit velocity of at least 105.0 mph was 95 from Giancarlo Stanton in 2017. In the @Mets first 62 games, Pete Alonso has 36 such hits (38 percent of the way to Stanton’s total) - which leads the majors. #Mets #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
