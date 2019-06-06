New York Mets

Mets start fast with 2 HRs, Frazier shot in 8th beats SF 7-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 7-3

