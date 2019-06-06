New York Mets

Metstradamus
44128411_thumbnail

Jason Vargas has sneakily become New York Mets' second best starter

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 11m

Back on April 13, Jason Vargas delivered one of the New York Mets’ worst performances of the season. Vargas was non-competitive in a road game against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four runs …

Tweets