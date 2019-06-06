New York Mets

WFAN


Frazier Hits Go-Ahead Homer Late As Mets Top Giants

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent the Mets over the Giants 7-3 Thursday.

