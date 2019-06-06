New York Mets
Frazier Hits Go-Ahead Homer Late As Mets Top Giants
by: Mets – CBS New York — WFAN 4m
Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent the Mets over the Giants 7-3 Thursday.
