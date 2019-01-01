New York Mets

Mets Minors
44130110_thumbnail

Mets Wrap Up Day 3 With A Few Backup Options to Matthew Allan

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 7m

With the Mets drafting Bretty Baty, Josh Wolf, and Matthew Allan with their first three picks of the draft, we knew the Mets were going to have to go heavy on college seniors in order to make sure

Tweets